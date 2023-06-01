J-K: Deputy commissioner chairs meeting on Indian army recruitment in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 : Deputy Commisioner Anantnag, Sayeed Fakhrudin Hamid, on Thursday, chaired a meeting with civil administration officials and Indian Army Officers from Chinar Corps for coordination of the conduct of the Indian Army recruitment rally, the PRO, Defence, Srinagar said in a statement.

The PRO further added that the Deputy Commisioner assured of all support from the civil administration for the conduct of the recruitment rally as it was an honour to host the event at Anantnag which will serve as a great employment opportunity to the youth of Kashmir in the Indian Army.

The recruitment really is scheduled to be held at Anantnag, High Ground from 16 to 23 June.

The PRO said that the Army recruiting office, Srinagar had recently announced the completion of the online common entrance exam as the first filter in the modified recruitment procedure for recruitment into the Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme.

The meeting was also attended by the Municipal Chairman, additional Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, CEO, CMO and Public Works Department officers from the civil administration and Officers of the Chinar Corps and Army recruiting Office, Srinagar from the Indian Army.

