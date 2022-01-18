J-K: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir takes stock of situation arising of COVID-19 3rd wave

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday chaired a meeting to take a review of the situation arising of 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the division at Divisional COVID-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK) here.

The meeting was attended by Epidemiologist Kashmir Dr Talat Jabeen, Public Health Specialist and other Senior Officers of DCCRK.

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress achieved in controlling the 3rd wave of the COVID-19. He stressed upon the importance of home isolation management at primary level care as the wave predominantly looks like Omicron led is mild in severity so far which is depicted from the data.

He directed all the CMOs of the division to monitor referral cases to tertiary care hospitals themselves and not to refer cases to tertiary care hospitals which can be managed at primary and secondary level hospitals within the district.

He also directed all the Medical Superintendents/ Nodal Officers of Covid designated hospitals to take daily meetings on the management of these Covid patients along with their team of experts.

The Divisional Commissioner took serious note of micro containment zones and directed all CMOs to follow proper protocol in case identification, contact tracing, testing, isolation, treatment and follow up of these areas.

He also directed all the district administrations to report fines that have been imposed by the concerned agencies in a time-bound manner.

It was also stressed upon by the Divisional Commissioner to make hassle-free distribution of COVID Management kits for home isolation patients at their doorstep.

It was also emphasized that all the districts will enhance IEC activities in their districts which will help the divisional administration in their efforts of control and mitigation.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed deputing Lab Technician assistants of microbiology department from different colleges of Kashmir division for further strengthening Lab services at tertiary care hospitals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor