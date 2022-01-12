J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, informed Kashmir Zone Police late on Wednesday.
"#Encounter has started at Pariwan area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
