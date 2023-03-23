J-K Entrepreneurship Institute director visits EDII, Ahmedabad to explore collaborative programs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 : A team of senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) led by Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, JKEDI visited the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) Ahmedabad regarding exploring the collaborative programs and innovative intervention for the development of entrepreneurship ecosystem in JK, stated an official release.

During the visit, several meetings were held on implementing various programs in JK on similar lines as EDII.

As per an official release, they discussed various interventions in training and academic programs for the youth of JK and were apprised of several models that can be adopted and implemented in JK.

The EDII-Ahmadabad already has a long association with JK and collaboration with JKEDI will further strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Union Territory.

"It will enable youth to take part in self-employment programs at their full potential, and it will encourage them to join the startup revolution taking place throughout the country themed on technology and innovation," it read.

Director General, EDII, Dr Sunil Shukla along with senior officers gave a detailed presentation on various interventional programs and projects their Institute is doing in the country and deliberations were held on working out the modalities for implementing similar interventions and projects in JK as well.

As per an official release, this endeavour through a collaborative approach will definitely act as an enabling factor to create a viable and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in JK.

