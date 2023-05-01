J-K: Fire at under-construction AIIMS building in Samba, no casualty reported

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 1 : A fire broke out in the under-construction building of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Sunday, informed officials.

According to officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of the OPD block.

At the time of the incident, people were working in the said building, although no casualty has been reported.

As per information, welding work led to the fire on the first floor of the OPD block.

Immediately after the incident, the local police reached the spot and two fire tenders were called. As soon as the employees of the fire department arrived, they started extinguishing the fire, after a lot of effort, the fire was brought under control.

District Development Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma reached the spot, he took stock of the situation and told that the fire broke out around 5:30 pm

"Immediately two vehicles of the fire department and three an ambulance were called to the scene, although no injuries were reported, the fire has been completely brought under control," said Sharma.

He further added that strict security arrangements would be made so that no such incident happens in the future.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor