J-K: Govt Degree College Doda hosts All India Women's Cricket Championship

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 : District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom on Tuesday inaugurated the All India Women Cricket Championship here in Sports Stadium Doda.

The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Government Degree College Doda in collaboration with Sports & Fitness Hub, Doda.

Around 8 teams including teams from Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, GDC Doda, and GMC Doda are participating in the tournament.

The inaugural match was played between teams of Uttar Pradesh and Green Champs. The UP team beat Green Champs by 84 runs. Rashi Gupta was adjudged player of the match.

Principal Government Degree College Doda Prof. (Dr.) Attar Singh Kotwal, Dr Ajaz Wani, Prof. Kewal Manhas, Prof. Satish Kumar, faculty members and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion. The tournament shall continue till May 26 in the Sports Stadium Doda.

Addressing the players, the DDC appreciated the Department of Physical Education and Sports GDC Doda for organising such an inspiring event. He said the championship provides a requisite platform for the youth, especially girls/ women to showcase their talent in sports.

Earlier, the College Principal welcomed the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour. He emphasised the importance of women's empowerment and stressed that such events disseminate the message of equality among all.

The dignitaries were presented Guard of Honour by NCC Navy and Army Cadets prepared by Associate NCC Officer Sub Lt. Zain Batt.

The tournament is being coordinated by the Department of Physical Education and Sports GDC Doda headed by Dr. Arjun Singh, Sports Committee GDC Doda headed by Prof Manjeet Singh and Sports and Fitness Hub Doda.

