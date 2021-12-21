J-K: Gupkar Alliance parties will meet today, first time since Sajad Lone's JKPC pulled out from alliance

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will hold a meeting at the residence of the chairman Farooq Abdullah in Jammu today.

Two days before the meeting, Sajad Lone led the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) pulled out of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday.

PAGD's last meeting took place in August last when the leaders adopted a resolution to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Articles 370 and 35A.

The constituents of the PAGD as well as their party leaders had met at Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar on August 24.

Notably, leaders from constituent parties had for the first time attended the meeting of PAGD since its formation two years back.

( With inputs from ANI )

