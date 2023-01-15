J-K: Indian Army airlifts pregnant woman from snow-covered Tangdhar to Kupwara

The Indian Army personnel, in a nightlong operation on Sunday, airlifted a pregnant woman from snow-covered Tangdhar in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that the lady was admitted to a sub-district hospital in Tangdhar on Saturday evening but later developed severe complications due to which she needed to be shifted for advanced treatment to mainland Kupwara.

According to an official statement, the personnel then arranged a chopper for the lady and airlifted her to mainland Kupwara at the direction of its Deputy Commissioner, Sagar.

The army personnel then added that the lady's evacuation turned painstaking as there was difficulty in making the helicopter land. Still, due to the combined efforts of the Indian Army and Kupwara district administration, it continued and the woman was airlifted to Kupwara this morning.

Earlier on Thursday, the personnel of the Indian Army's Chinar corps had rescued a pregnant woman, who was in severe pain, from a remote Jammu and Kashmir village on the Line of Control (LoC) amid heavy snowfall.

The soldiers walked several kilometres through snowfall on Wednesday evening to reach the woman and bring her to a hospital, an official statement said.

A vehicle was promptly arranged to evacuate the patient to PHC, Boniyar, they said.

On Tuesday as well, the army personnel evacuated another pregnant woman in a distressed situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Buniyar.

( With inputs from ANI )

