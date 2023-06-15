J-K: Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch's Krishnaghati sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 : In a joint operation, the troops of the Indian Army and J-K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishnaghati Sector, Poonch, on the intervening night of June 14-25, an official statement said on Thursday.

In the operation, one weapon, two pouches and two rucksacks were recovered.

According to the statement, the recovered items include one AK-74 Rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two Pistols with four magazines and sixty rounds, six hand grenades, clothing and medicines.

With this swift action, another infiltration bid has been foiled, which had the potential to disturb peace in the Poonch district, the statement added.

In another unrelated incident, with the arrest of a person, police on Monday recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, "believed to be proceeds of terrorism," from a house in village Allapeer here.

"The cash is believed to be proceeds of terrorism. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

A case under sections 13/18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Poonch police station, police said.

The operation was led by Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vinay Sharma."During the questioning, the accused Mohd Safeer disclosed that the cash amounting to Rs 7 lakh which is believed to be proceeds of terrorism was kept hidden in his house at AllaPeer," the officer said.

Investigating officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohd Shafiq, DySP Dar Poonch along with a police party and executive Magistrate first class Poonch were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor