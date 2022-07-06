J-K: ITBP personnel administer oxygen to over 100 Amarnath pilgrims since June 30

Continuing to extend a helping hand to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) administered oxygen to pilgrims near Sheshnag.

As Amarnath Yatra started amid high security on June 30, the ITBP personnel till July 5 provided oxygen support to more than 130 pilgrims who were feeling sick due to lack of oxygen.

The route along Sheshnag (12,324 feet) to Mahaguns top (14,000 feet) is frequented by ITBP troops where such cases of breathlessness and high altitude effect are being seen, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey told ANI.

"Our men have been briefed to look for such pilgrims who show symptoms of breathlessness and high altitude sickness and we have put our medical assistance systems on high alert, as some of the pilgrims are suddenly showing such symptoms. The ITBP medics are there with oxygen cylinders and providing oxygen to the needy pilgrims. Their Blood Pressure is also checked," Pandey said.

Besides, the ITBP is also providing first aid to the pilgrims on the requirement and has been patrolling the areas to see the pilgrims who need any kind of medical assistance.

The ITBP personnel are also carrying the injured to the hospital and evacuating them to Sheshnag camp by carrying them on stretchers, Pandey said.

The ITBP has been providing such support during the Amarnath Yatra over the years.

In 2019, the ITBP men were seen making a shield wall to stop shooting stones to facilitate pilgrims to cross dangerous landslide-prone areas and crossing bridges on overflowing flooding water bodies en route. They also provided oxygen to hundreds of needy pilgrims.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor