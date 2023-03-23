J-K: Jio launches 5G service in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 : Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Vikas Kundal launched the 5G Jio network service in the district on Wednesday.

As per the information from the Department of information and public relations J-K, Deputy Commissioner said, "The service marks an important milestone in the district's progress and is expected to bring about a significant transformation in its economy."

He said that steps have been taken to ensure that all citizens can make use of this service, including providing free SIM cards for all residents.

The inaugural event was attended by Tehsildar Rajouri Varinder Sharma and representatives from Jio.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reliance Jio launched high-speed 5G services in another 41 cities across 16 states and union territories, taking the overall coverage to 406 cities.

Jio True 5G is already being experienced by millions of users across hundreds of cities, the response to which is yet again a global milestone, JIO said in a release.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

