J-K: L-G Manoj Sinha reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra; restoration of National Highway stretch

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday held a meeting with senior administrative, police and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board officials to review arrangements for the annual pilgrimage and restoration of the National Highway stretch that was affected by incessant rainfall.

"In the meeting, secretary, Public Works (R-B), informed the Lt Governor that the restoration work of the damaged stretch at Panthyal Ramban is being carried out on a war footing," an official statement read.

During the meeting, L-G Sinha instructed officials that necessary men and materials should be stationed at key locations for timely actions and maintenance of roads.

Further, at the meeting, discussions were also held on the utilisation of the Mughal Road and other alternative roads for traffic movement.

"J-K Administration is coordinating with Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and NHAI for early restoration of the damaged stretch. Amarnath pilgrims and the public should be informed about weather conditions and the status of the Yatra on a real-time basis," L-G Sinha said.

The Lt Governor directed officials to ensure every possible assistance, lodging, and food arrangements for pilgrims and optimum utilisation of major camps and enhancement of medical facilities for them.

"Holding capacity in Kashmir Division should be increased for devotees returning after darshan in view of the closed National Highway. The holding area at Kathua should be utilised to its optimum as it is the entry point to J&K. We should increase the capacity and facilities at health centres at both the divisions," he said.

At the meeting, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, briefed the L-G that the mountain rescue teams have been deployed to facilitate the pilgrims and all the stakeholders while nodal officers were working around the clock to ensure smooth arrangements for the Yatris.

