J-K: LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday neutralized dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Salim Parrey along with one foreign terrorist.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police informed, "Srinagar police neutralised dreaded #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray along with one FT: IGP Kashmir."

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

