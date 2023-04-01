J-K: LG Manoj Sinha chairs meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired the 44th meeting of Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan, Jammu.

The meeting was meant to discuss the ongoing works and future projects for a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage, and it was attended by the members of the Shrine Board - Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, DC Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, KN Rai, KN Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr Shailesh Raina, Prof Vishwamurti Shastri and Manju Garg shared their valuable inputs and suggestions for improving the facilities for the pilgrims.

Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, IAS, Principal Secretary to Governor Sinha and CEO SASB made a detailed presentation and briefed the board on various aspects of Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023, including registration for Yatra, provision of helicopter services, service providers, Yatra camps, langar/NGO services, insurance cover for yatris/service providers etc.

He further presented the action taken report on the decisions taken in the previous board meetings.

Chief Engineer BRO briefed the meeting on the progress regarding maintenance, restoration and development works of the Yatra tracks.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Raj Kumar Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP; Sh RR Swain, Special DG CID; Sh Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Divisional Commissioners; Administrative Secretaries; Additional CEO SASB and other senior officers from Civil Administration, SASB, Police and Army also attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

