J-K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 30 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu base camp here early Friday.

The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left for Pahalgam and Baltal under tight security, a senior CRPF officer said.

"CRPF has been deployed for the Yatra. Base camps have been completely secured. Our Bomb Disposal Squad is ready to detect explosives. We have dog squad too. We have made all arrangements. All routes have been covered. CRPF will provide cover to the convoy that will accompany the pilgrims. We have special equipment which we are using for 24/7 surveillance. We will use drones too & there will be air surveillance as well," said Hariom Khare, Commandant of 160 Battalion, CRPF.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on 1st July and it will culminate on 31st August 2023.

In preparation for the Yatra, various 'langar' committees started their preparation on Wednesday, three days in advance, to cater to the pilgrims.

The committees prepared sheds, cooking resources, and other raw materials on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. A total of 22 langars have been established this year at various points of the highway (NHW-44).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor