J-K LG Manoj Sinha reviews overall preparedness for flood management amid heavy rains

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed overall preparedness for flood management amid heavy rains.

LG Sinha visited Zero Bridge in Srinagar and interacted with officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department earlier today regarding the preparations.

He also directed officers to continuously monitor water levels and disseminate early warnings to all agencies in real time.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert for heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu & Kashmir on high alert: Heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) expected on 9th July, beware of flash floods and landslides. Stay safe!", IMD shared in a tweet.

On Saturday, the road connecting Tunnel 3 and 5, in Jammu and Kashmir Ramban district, was damaged following a landslide due to which the National Highway was closed till further notice.

Notably, the state has been receiving moderate and heavy rainfall in several parts. Following the incessant rains, the Amarnath Yatra was also halted. Several Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were trapped in tents.

According to the officials, inclement weather conditions in the Union territory caused a delay to the annual Amarnath Yatra. The Yatra which was halted since Friday was resumed on Sunday afternoon on the Pahalgam route following an improvement in weather conditions.

The Yatra on the other route, Baltal, is yet to resume.

Additionally, Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also blocked, earlier today, due to the landslides.

Earlier today, two persons were killed, while two others were injured after a bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide near Bhanghroo Gandoh village of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday morning, informed the officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor