J-K LG Sinha chairs Amarnath Shrine Board meeting

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired the 43rd meeting of Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) in Delhi and said his administration is committed to ensuring a hassle-free pilgrimage.

According to the official statement, the members discussed various ongoing and upcoming projects during the meeting.

"This year, 3.65 lakh pilgrims visited the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas from June 30 to August 11," the officials said.

The board was apprised that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had been asked to restore and maintain both stretches of the yatra track - the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The restoration and maintenance of both the stretch of the yatra track have been handed over to BRO for efficient and timely disposal.

Prof Mandeep Singh of the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi gave a PowerPoint presentation on the project proposal for Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre to be constructed at Village Majjeen, Jammu.

Members of the Board Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, D. C. Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K. N. Rai, K.N. Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr Shailesh Raina, Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, Manju Garg, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Principal Resident Commissioner were present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

