J-K Lt Governor flags off 'The Great India Run' in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off 'The Great India Run' from the iconic Lal Chowk Srinagar, said officials on Friday.

The marathoners will cover a distance of more than 800 kilometres from Srinagar to New Delhi with the message of peace and national integration.

The run is being dedicated to the 'HarGharTiranga' campaign to mark 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav'. The venue was decorated with 75 Indian tricolours to mark 75 years of Independence.

The occasion also witnessed the children celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a part of the marathon.

"The relay-run will go across 4 states covering the routes- Banihal, Patnitop, Mansar Lake, Dinanagar, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Ambala Cantt before culminating at India Gate on the occasion of Independence Day," read an official statement.

The first leg of the run is being led by Ultra-marathon runner, Arun Bhardwaj.

Some of India's most iconic sports legends including PT Usha, 'Queen' of Track & Field; Anju Bobby George, World Championship Medalist; Commonwealth Champions, former Indian Cricketers, and footballers among others will join in the various legs of the run.

Kartikeya Sharma, Member Parliament Rajya Sabha; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir, besides senior officials were present on the occasion.

