J-K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flags off cleanliness drive to preserve Dal Lake

With an aim to clean and preserve the famous Dal Lake, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, flagged off a special cleanliness drive.

He, along with officials, started this special cleaning drive from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Sinha informed that a budget of over 300 crores has already been allocated and called it a 'Golden Time' in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

"People's participation in the cleanliness project is new altogether. It is a great initiative as officials and locals work together with a common motive of preserving the lake. Also, it is a golden time for Jammu and Kashmir. Over 80 lakh tourists have already marked their footfall here. I hope that the lake only becomes better from here," said Sinha.

A huge number of students, lake dwellers, and labourers participated in the event. The students were seen really happy and excited about the project as they gave a hand in the cleanliness project.

"I feel really blessed that we got an opportunity to save the environment and clean this lake. Dal is a very important asset for Kashmiris and we need to protect it and save our heritage," a student, Siam Mashraf told ANI.

The locals also emphasised the continuation of lake preservation.

Asim Aslam Shah, a local, told" This should be done at regular intervals and we welcome the cleanliness drive. Tourists will be attracted more once the lake is cleaner."

( With inputs from ANI )

