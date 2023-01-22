J-K: Medium to low danger level avalanches likely in next 24 hours
Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.
The Authority informed that low-danger level avalanches are likely in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts, while medium-danger level avalanches are likely to strike Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Kupwara districts.
"Medium-danger level avalanche likely in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Kupwara districts and low-danger level avalanche likely in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours. People are advised to take precautions and avoid these areas," J-K Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.
