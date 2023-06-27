J-K: Meet Dr Gowhar Ahmad, an eminent ophthalmologist who is empowering local communities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 : Dr Gowhar Ahmad, an eminent ophthalmologist at Florence Hospital in Chanapora, Srinagar, Kashmir, has spent over four decades dedicated to improving vision and making a profound impact on healthcare in the region.

His expertise, coupled with his compassionate approach, has touched countless lives and empowered communities.

Dr Gowhar's multifaceted nature, encompassing his love for sports, music, and community engagement, makes him an inspiring figure in both the medical field and beyond.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr Gowhar humbly states, "I have always been driven by a passion for helping others and making a difference in people's lives. It is a privilege to work in a field where I can restore vision and bring joy to individuals and their families."

Dr Gowhar's commitment to excellence began early in his life. Following in the footsteps of his father, Dr Ghulam Nabi Sabib Kozgar, he pursued his medical education at the Government Medical College in Srinagar.

With his MBBS completed in 1970, Dr Gowhar continued his pursuit of knowledge, earning his Master of Surgery (MS) in Ophthalmology from SN Medical College in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in 1976.

Always striving to enhance his skills, he embarked on international fellowships, specializing in pediatric ophthalmology at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London and in Oculoplasty and Neurophthalmology at King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dr Gowhar's wealth of experience has seen him hold prestigious positions throughout his career.

He served as a senior consultant ophthalmologist and Head of the Ophthalmology Department at Qateef Central Hospital in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, he made significant contributions as a senior consultant ophthalmologist at GMC Srinagar, Kashmir.

Recognized for his expertise, he has been invited to speak at numerous conferences, where he shares his knowledge and insights with fellow professionals. His research and publications have further advanced the field of ophthalmology and earned him the respect of his peers.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr Gowhar is actively involved in academia and research. As the Editor-in-Chief of the renowned International Journal of Scientific Research, he contributes to the academic discourse, ensuring that new advancements reach a global audience.

He also serves as a member of the Scientific Committees for the World Congress of Clinical Pediatrics and Neonatology, as well as the World Congress of DM and Pediatric Endocrinology.

Dr Gowhar's dedication to furthering knowledge in his field extends to his involvement as a reviewer, researcher, and board member for several international journals. His influence can also be felt on digital platforms, where he is recognized as an influential figure on Curofy, a prestigious medical network.

Dr Gowhar's commitment to community welfare shines through his tireless efforts to provide healthcare services to underserved populations.

He has organized and actively participated in numerous rural eye camps, which focus on diabetes and glaucoma screenings, as well as comprehensive eye examinations. By spearheading school eye screening programs, Dr Gowhar ensures that potential vision problems are detected early, promoting ocular health among the youth.

Speaking about his community work, he said, "It is essential to extend our services to those who lack access to quality healthcare. By doing so, we can positively impact the lives of individuals and create a healthier, more inclusive society."

While Dr Gowher 's professional commitments demand much of his time, he finds solace and joy in various other pursuits.

A sports enthusiast, he actively engages in cricket, football, hockey, tennis, and swimming, which provide him with a well-deserved respite from his demanding schedule.

Moreover, his soul finds solace in the enchanting melodies of Ghazals, which inspire and relaxes him, serving as a testament to his appreciation for the arts.

Dr Gowhar's dedication to vision restoration and his unwavering passion for serving humanity make him an extraordinary figure, deserving of admiration and recognition.

In his own words, Dr Ahmad concludes, "I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given to make a difference. My hope is that my work inspires others to pursue their passions and contribute to the well-being of our society. Together, we can create a brighter future for all."

