J-K: National conference attempts to find ways to counter radicalization of Kashmiri youth by Pakistan

A national-level conference was held on Wednesday at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, to discuss the methods and ways to counter the Pakistan propaganda and radicalization of Kashmiri youth by Pakistan and its covert agencies.

On this occasion, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J-K was the chief guest and keynote speaker wherein Kashmiri youth, women, and civil society members participated with great enthusiasm.

The National level conference saw an open discussion on Kashmiri pandits exodus, rectifying past mistakes. It saw several dignitaries, civil society members and youth participating with great enthusiasm.

The other issues discussed in the conference were role of religious leaders in de-radicalization and responsibility of civil society to counter radicalization.

Abdul Latief, Mirwise Central Kashmir said, "Although there is a downfall in the terror activities across Kashmir the indoctrination and radicalization of Kashmiri youth by Pakistan is worrisome and methods to counter these tactics used by Pakistan are need of the hour. Kashmir is a place of peace and brotherhood, and especially Kashmir is known for its communal ties and brotherhood."

He added, "The youth of the valley are the future of our country and they stay away from drugs so that their future is not spoiled."

Mohd Ashraf, a Participant said, "This conference was very informative and it was stated that the girls in the valley should be allowed to pursue education so that they can be independent."

The religious speakers believed that sincere efforts should be made in addressing the feelings of any perceived injustice. Rogue political and community leaders, who are playing to the tune of negative elements and spoilers, should be sternly dealt with as per the law.

Contemporary educational infrastructure with dedicated security cover should be created and the religious preachers at the mosques should not be allowed to spew venom and spread jihadist ideology. More job opportunities should be created expeditiously by giving a boost to tourism, developing infrastructure.

Sanjay Kumar of the Nationalist People's Front said, "This event was organised on how to counter radicalization from the valley."

He added that more such programmes will be organised in the month of April.

( With inputs from ANI )

