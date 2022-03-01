J-K: One terrorist associate arrested from Srinagar, AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested one terrorist associate from the Santnagar area of Srinagar.

Ten magazines of AK-47 rifle and other ammunition have been recovered from him.

Further investigation is underway.

