J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter at Srinagar

In an ongoing encounter at Srinagar, one unidentified terrorist was killed and another one is trapped, informed the Kashmir police.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is still under way. Informing this through social media Kashmir police tweeted, "One of the terrorists involved in the recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel was killed in the Srinagar encounter and another is trapped. Encounter is going on: IGP Kashmir."

( With inputs from ANI )

