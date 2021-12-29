J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam
Published: December 29, 2021
One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor