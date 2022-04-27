J-K: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway
By ANI | Published: April 27, 2022 10:49 PM2022-04-27T22:49:07+5:302022-04-27T23:00:08+5:30
An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Wednesday.
"One terrorist killed, operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, a soldier was also injured in the encounter.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor