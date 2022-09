J-K Police flags off Bharat Darshan tour for students

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday sent 100 students of the Union Territory for Bharat Darshan Tour to Mumbai and Delhi.

"The tour organized under the Civic Action Programme of the J-K Police provides an opportunity to explore and understand the unity and diversity of the country, while also helping in the personality development of the children," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

"The children going for the tour will reach Delhi and Mumbai and interact with the teachers and students there, while also visiting a number of places there," he added.

Expressing hopes to explore and learn by visiting these metropolitan cities, one of the students going on the tour said, "I don't think such things were happening in Kashmir earlier. This is very new for us and we are all excited for this, and will definitely get experience from it."

"Every facility has been provided to us. We are very thankful to the police department," the student continued.

The students here are expecting a lot of experience and exposure by getting a chance to interact with the new individuals.

( With inputs from ANI )

