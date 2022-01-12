J-K Police personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel on Tuesday received the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine in Kathua district.

Speaking to ANI, Benam Tosh, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) thanked the government for providing booster dose.

"We are thankful that the government has started giving booster dose. Earlier we were administered two doses which give us the courage to work during a pandemic. Kathua is an important district in Jammu and Kashmir, where people coming from other states or countries are tested for COVID and our police personnel work with the medical team. So this third dose is necessary for the frontline warriors," said Tosh.

The SSP said that one company of Kathua district police have been administered the third dose of vaccine.

He said further that the Kathua Police is also running various campaigns to aware people of the COVID-19.

"We are also running various awareness campaigns. We urge people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. We also distribute masks to people," he said.

Supriya, a police officer who took the precaution dose urged the eligible population to take the third dose of vaccine.

"We are being given the third dose of COVID vaccine and I am satisfied with this. We as COVID warriors worked a lot and are still working. Sometimes we have to meet people and this booster dose is good for our safety as well as the safety of people. I urge all the eligible population to take the third dose of vaccine and all those who have not taken vaccine should take so that the pandemic is over," said Supriya.

Constable Gaurav said urged people to take vaccines as soon as possible.

The administration of the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months that is 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

( With inputs from ANI )

