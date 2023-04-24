J-K: Rajouri's hilly area gets first PMGSY road

Rajouri (Jammu Kashmir) [India], April 24 : Giving a boost to road connectivity in far-flung areas of Jammu Kashmir, a Pradhan Mandhri Grma Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road has been built for the first time in the hilly region of Rajouri district connecting Dalhori to Gadyog, officials said on Monday.

The road has a length of 13 km and spans across 6 panchayats in the Kotranka sub-division of the Rajouri district, officials said.

This road will give people in the area long sought relief in their travel problems.

"People in this area including students had to travel by foot to reach their intended destination for their different necessities. After the construction of this road, their travel will be eased and the time of it will be reduced. By this road, they can reach Tehsil and District headquarters and colleges and schools in the nearby area," they said.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY-I) was launched in 2000 as a one-time special intervention to provide rural connectivity, by way of a single all-weather road, to the eligible unconnected habitations of the designated population as per Census 2001.

In 2013, PMGSY-II was launched for the upgradation of selected Routes and Major Rural Links (MRLs) with a target to upgrade 50,000 km in various states and union territories.

Subsequently, in 2016, Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) was launched for the construction and upgradation of strategically important roads, as a separate vertical under PMGSY to improve the road connectivity in 44 worst affected LWE districts and some adjoining districts in nine states.

In 2019, Government launched PMGSY-III for consolidation of 1,25,000 km Through Routes and Major Rural Links connecting habitations, inter-alia, to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools and hospitals.

Since inception till July this year, a total of 1,84,056 roads of 7,93,568 km and 10,082 bridges were sanctioned under various interventions and verticals of PMGSY, out of which, 1,70,857 roads of 7,12,638 km and 7,264 bridges were completed.

