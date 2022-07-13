J-K sets up transgender welfare board to protect their rights, interests

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced the constitution of a transgender welfare board for the protection of the rights and interests of the minuscule population.

According to the 2011 census, the total population of transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir was 4,137. As per an official order, Chief Secretary will head the 13-member transgender welfare board.

"In terms of Clause 10 (1) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, a sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Transgender Welfare Board for protection of rights and interests of transgender persons thereby facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Principal Secretary (General Administration Department), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in his order issued on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Administrative secretaries of various departments including home, finance, health and medical education, school education department, social welfare department, department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, Director-General Social welfare Kashmir and director social welfare Jammu were nominated as members of the board.

In addition, four prominent citizens - two each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions - were nominated as members of the board.

( With inputs from ANI )

