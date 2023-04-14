J-K: Six people injured after footbridge collapses in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 : As many as six people were injured on Friday after a footbridge collapsed in Udhampur's Chennai Block, said Dr Vinod, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur.

"The footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chennai Block, added SSP Vinod.

Upon receiving the information, the police and other teams reached the spot.

According to the police, a rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

