J-K: Snow clearing operation starts in full swing on Mughal Road

Snow clearance operation has started on a massive scale to clear the Mughal Road. The operation was carried out under the Mechanical and PWD Mughal Road wing with the latest heavy machinery.

With heavy snowfalls hitting the high altitudes, the Mughal road was closed in the area thus disturbing the transportation of the local people.

"We have started the snow clearance on a war footing. We are tactfully gripping the situation as avalanches hurdle down the mountains at night as well. We aim at completing the operation at the earliest," Sarfraz Ahmed, Engineer PWD- Mughal Road told ANI.

The locals were also relieved due to the clearance and hope for the normal business to return. "There are different tourist spots in the surrounding area, once the roads are clear we think the tourists will come in good numbers on our shops", said a local shopkeeper.

Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with the Kashmir valley. With the clearance of the snow, the road is soon expected to be fully functional.

( With inputs from ANI )

