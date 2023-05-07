J-K: Special Investigation Unit raids house of active Hizbul commander in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 : Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Kulgam conducted searches in the residential premises of Abdul G Bhat, father of active terrorist Farooq Ahmad Bhat, at Chek Desen Yaripora on Saturday.

Farooq Bhat is an active terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and is wanted in many terror-related cases.

Meanwhile, the terrorist killed in the encounter that took place early Saturday morning in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla is linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Abid W hailing from Kulgam.

The police said that incriminating materials, including an AK 47 rifle, were recovered from the terrorist.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: Killed terrorist identified as Abid W S/O Mohd Rafiq W R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 01 AK 47 rifle recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Saturday.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

