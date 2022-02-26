J-K: State Health Agency organizes week-long camps for professionals for registration of Golden Card

Offering convenient and quick facilities to employees, media fraternity, and other professionals, the State Health Agency of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) has set up week-long camps for the registration of Golden Card.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Khurshid Ahmad Khan, State nodal officer Ayushman Bharat said, "Professionals do not get time to register for the Golden Card as they are working during the office hours, so we came up with this idea to set-up week-long camp so that they can come at their time of convenience and register for the Golden card quickly."

"We have got all the essential machines so that we can do biometrics of the applicants on the spot," he added.

Nowreen, one of the beneficiaries said, "Being a journalist, I do not get the time to register for the Golden Card and then come and submit the documents and get the biometrics done. So this is the best facility that we are getting and are very thankful for it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB PM-JAY) scheme and launched the J&K SEHAT Health Insurance Scheme, specifically for the residents of J-K.

The scheme offers Rs 5 lacs medical cover per family to all the residents of the UT of J-K, regardless of their socio-economic statuses. Abbreviated for Social Endeavor for Health And Telemedicine, SEHAT, one of the significant features of the scheme is that the SEHAT Golden cardholders can avail themselves of the benefits and access free healthcare treatments in any PMJAY registered hospital across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

