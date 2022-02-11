J-K: Terrorists attack security forces in Bandipora, 5 injured

At least five security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a joint party of security forces in Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora area on Friday.

"Terrorists attack a joint party of security forces in Bandipora, 5 persons injured," Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

