J-K: Terrorists attack security forces in Bandipora, 5 injured

By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 05:37 PM2022-02-11T17:37:37+5:302022-02-11T17:45:08+5:30

At least five security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a joint party of security forces in Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora area on Friday.

"Terrorists attack a joint party of security forces in Bandipora, 5 persons injured," Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

