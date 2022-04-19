J-K: Tributes paid to RPF personnel who lost life in Pulwama terror attack

The wreath-laying ceremony of a head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who lost his life in service for the nation in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was held at Srinagar on Tuesday.

The RPF personnel Surinder Singh was among the two RPF personnel who got injured after sustaining bullet injuries on Monday. Later, Surinder Singh passed away during treatment at the hospital.

Several senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officials, officers of the CRPF, and other officials also paid their last tributes to the RPF personnel.

( With inputs from ANI )

