J-K: Union Joint Secretary reviews implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 : Union Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Central Nodal Officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA)- Catch the Rain (CTR), Angshuman Dey who is on a three-day visit to the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir conducted a detailed assessment of various crucial aspects of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

He reviewed the implementation of the programme in the district in a meeting with SE Jal Shakti and other concerned engineers and officials of the department.

He reviewed the financial and physical progress achieved, so far, in the district and appreciated the efforts of the district administration and other stakeholders in effectively implementing the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, the official statement informed.

"He asked the students to understand the need for water conservation, its judicious use, protection of water sources and rainwater harvesting to make safe and sufficient water available for our future also," the statement informed.

He asked the students to be the champions of water conservation and spread awareness to motivate society towards this noble cause, it added.

Union Joint Secretary also held an interactive session with 7500 students, and 800 teachers and asked them to be water conservation champions, an official statement informed.

The students and teachers of Govt Higher Secondary School Boys Doda and Government Higher Secondary School Girls Doda attended the session in person while students and teachers of other Higher Secondaries and High Schools participated virtually.

"Prior to interaction with students, the Union Joint Secretary conducted a detailed assessment of various crucial aspects of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan," it added.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan is a flagship program of the Government of India focused on ensuring water security and conservation in the country. The program aims to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, promote water harvesting, and improve infrastructure for water storage and distribution.

