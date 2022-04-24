J-K will soon set an example of development for the country, says Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that today is a big day for enhancing the development of the Union Territory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi here laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

"Today is a big day for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi here laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth over Rs 20,000 crore. This is a very big amount. India's first carbon-free village, Palli village, here in Samba is an example of development," Sinha said while addressing the gathering.

"Earlier today, I met the panchayat members of various places in the Union Territory. I can see their dreams in their eyes. Palli village has shown efforts of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayaas' today," he said.

Sinha added that PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. "From independence till now, there was just Rs 15,000 crore investment here. Now, we have a proposal of Rs 52,000 crore while projects of Rs 38,000 cr will be inaugurated by the PM Modi soon. We expect investment to cross Rs 70,000 crore soon," he said.

The Lieutenant governor added that Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for the country. "Many laws were not applicable here but now all laws have been implemented which are helping the women, people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore in the Union Territory.

"eProjects worth Rs 20,000 crore related to connectivity and electricity have been inaugurated here today. In a bid to bid speed up the development in Jammu and Kashmir, many development initiatives are being taken up in the Union Territory," said PM Modi in Palli Panchayat of Samba district.

PM Modi further said that these initiatives will provide huge employment opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

