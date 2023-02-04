J-K's youngest social media influencer to address international forum

Kashmir's youngest social media influencer, will be one among many of his kind to address an international forum hosted by the College of Information and Communications and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation.

Hailing from Baramulla's Sopore town and a student of Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Sopore, Aqsa Masrat is the youngest social media influencer from the Kashmir Valley who has built an enviable following with her captivating videos.

After gaining much popularity in the J-K, Aqsa was invited by the University of South Carolina to speak at an international forum about the role and impact of social media on today's youth.

Calling the international forum's invitation a proud moment, she said it gives her a lot of happiness that her work is being recognised not only by the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also at the international level.

She added that anything was possible of achieve if a person was willing to work hard for it.

"Nothing can be possible without hard work. And a person should have self-confidence that she can do it. She has to show the world that she can," she said.

Besides making videos on day-to-day issues, Aqsa also highlights the civilian problems in her immediate neighbourhood in her social media posts.

She has also posted videos showcasing the local cultivation and harvesting processes as well. The work of the teen influencer has been loved and shared by a wide cross-section of viewers both in the country and beyond.

She said apart from content creation, she is also taking care of her studies as she wants to become an IAS officer.

Asked how she handles both fronts, Aqsa said, "It often gets tiresome to create content while also studying at the same time. However, I am focussed on my studies and make videos only in my spare time."

She said her family is supportive of her role as a social-media influencer. Her YouTube channel ttiled 'What Aqsa Says' has more than 50,000 subscribers while her Facebook page has over 60,000 followers.

Aksa will be the only Indian influencer to address the session moderated by Kenneth Moton, a former ABC correspondent and 2004 graduate of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

The official website of the South Carolina institute states that prominent social media influencers, subject matter experts, and young people from all over the world were coming together at the University of South Carolina to discuss the role and impact of social media on today's youth at an international forum hosted by the College of Information and Communications and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation.

Aqsa said she was just 6 years old when she made her first video, which was about 'Chillaoi Kallan' -- the harshest forty days of winter in Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor