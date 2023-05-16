J Radhakrishnan takes charge as Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 : IAS officer J Radhakrishnan on Monday assumed office as the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday.

In a bureaucratic reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, J Radhakrishnan has been made the Chennai Corporation Commissioner. J Radhakrishnan replaced Gagandeep Singh Bedi as the Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

"The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has once again given me an opportunity to serve as a commissioner in the Chennai Corporation, I express my deepest gratitude for that," said J Radhakrishnan.

He said Chennai Corporation is the most important and oldest corporation. "This time there is a highly capable IAS team. Also, the cooperation of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Heads of Standing Committees and all Councilors has been received," he said.

He said that in particular, Chennai Corporation road construction works, rainwater canal construction works, education, Health, CMDA etc will be carried out.

"On behalf of the Chennai Corporation, steps will be taken to implement all the projects planned by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for the public welfare of the people as soon as possible," he added.

Before assuming charge, he visited Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar.

"I will fulfil all the thoughts of the Chief Minister and take action to resolve the grievances of the public," he said adding that steps will be taken to speedily complete the various projects already being undertaken by the Chennai Corporation. As far as Chennai Corporation is concerned we will give full attention to field management," he said.

He further said that as far as Chennai is concerned, the construction of roads, rainwater drainage works, Metro rail lines etc will be done in cooperation with the police department and public works department and steps will be taken to complete the works soon

He said that the work of surveying the oldest buildings in Chennai will be carried out very quickly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor