Jabalpur Fire: Blaze Breaks Out in Tibrewala Complex Near Karamchand Chowk; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at the Tibrewala Complex near Karmchand Chowk in Jabalpur, causing panic in the area. According to ANI, there have been no reports of injuries so far. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the shop, alarming local residents and passersby.

The Fire Brigade arrived within minutes of the fire being reported and is currently working to control the flames. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and more updates are expected soon. The quick response from the fire department has helped prevent the situation from worsening, but the total damage to property is still being evaluated.