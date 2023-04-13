Jagan Mohan Reddy richest CM in country with Rs 510 cr assets

A total of 29 of the incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis in India with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totaling ₹510 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu who has over Rs 163 crore assets and Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik having assets over Rs 63 crore, said the ADR report.

As per the report, West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee has lowest assets of over Rs 15 lakh, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has assets of over Rs 1 crore and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has assets of over Rs 1 crore. On criminal backgrounds, the report said that out of the all 30 chief ministers analysed from states and Union Territories, 13 (43 per cent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.On educational qualification, the report said that only 37 per cent of the chief ministers are graduate while 30 per cent have post graduate qualification.