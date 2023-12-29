Jagdeep Dhankhar declines AAP's request to appoint Raghav Chadha as party's interim leader in House



Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejects AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party's interim leader in the Upper House of Parliament.

According to sources, Dhankhar in a letter to Kejriwal said, This aspect is subject to 'The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act. 1998 and the Rules made thereunder. The request, not being in conformity to applicable legal regime, is not being acceded to.

Earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal formally requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to designate Raghav Chadha as the interim leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha. This request was made in light of the ongoing judicial custody of the party's floor leader, Sanjay Singh.

With Dhankhar turning down Kejriwal's request citing rules, Singh continues to remain the leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha.