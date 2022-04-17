Jahangirpuri clashes conspirator arrested

New Delhi, April 17 Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man who was involved in conspiring the communal clashes in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area, an official said.

The accused was identified as Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri. DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the accused Ansar was arrested after his name came up during the probe of the incident.

As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in violence that erupted during Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The accused was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked 5 times under Gambling Act and Arms Act.

Further investigation is in progress, the senior official added. With this latest arrest, the police have so far arrested 15 accused persons under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor