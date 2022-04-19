Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police, Aman committee hold peace march

In wake of the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out on April 16, a Peace March was organised by the Delhi Police along with members of the Aman committee in the area on Monday.

"The Aman Committee appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony, and not to spread and trust rumours/misinformation and to report mischievous activities," police said.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, while addressing a press conference on Monday, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

Two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody till Wednesday by a Delhi Court today. Four other fresh accused of the incident were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

A day ago, during submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then they hatched this "conspiracy".

Delhi Police also said that they have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case.

Earlier, an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

( With inputs from ANI )

