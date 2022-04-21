Jahangirpuri Violence: IFSO roped in to unearth larger conspiracy

New Delhi, April 21 In a significant development in the case related to the April 16 communal clashes in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the Delhi Police have now pressed its sophisticated wing, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), into service.

The team headed by DCP K.P.S. Malhotra will help gather scientific evidences in the case.

IFSO is the biggest cyber crime unit of the Delhi Police, which has cracked a number of important cases.

"The IFSO team will help us gather digital and scientific evidences. It will retrieve the chats and other data from the mobile phones of the accused persons, which in turn will provide a more clear picture of what exactly led to the clashes in Jahangirpuri," said a source.

The police need to know from where and how weapons were procured. They are also trying to ascertain if most of the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence were connected to each other, and who was leading them, said the source.

The police have also claimed to have learnt during the investigation that around 20 gangsters were provoking the mob and efforts are on to gather evidences against them.

More than 20 teams of the Delhi Police are currently looking into the matter.

The violence broke out in Jahangirpuri on April 16 after two groups clashed with each other over a procession being taken out thorugh the area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

