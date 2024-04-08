‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’: AAP Launches Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' theme in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, urging people to participate and empower Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This announcement follows a day-long fasting protest by the party, demonstrating solidarity with jailed AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign, asks people to join to empower Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2024

Leading members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) observed a daylong fast at Jantar Mantar to protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They said that the electorate would deliver a strong response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for incarcerating Kejriwal.

AAP leaders also issued a challenge to the ruling BJP at the Centre, daring them to impose President's rule in Delhi. They asserted that in such a scenario, the saffron party would face elimination from the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 regarding the excise policy case, and subsequently spent 10 days in ED custody as per court orders. Previously, the agency asserted that Kejriwal had direct involvement in shaping the excise policy.

