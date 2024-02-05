Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Not Allowed to Take Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Here's Why

Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh was not sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP on Monday, as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to allow him to take the oath, reported ANI. Dhankhar stated that the matter is currently with the privileges committee, which is investigating a breach of privilege case against Singh.

Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, was renominated by the AAP for another term in the Rajya Sabha in January. Alongside Singh, the AAP nominated former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and chartered accountant Narain Das Gupta to the Rajya Sabha.

On February 1, Sanjay Singh approached Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court seeking interim bail for seven days to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP and to attend the ongoing Parliament session from February 5 to February 9. However, he later modified his application, seeking permission to go to Parliament to take the oath only.

The Delhi court, extending his judicial custody until February 17, granted Sanjay Singh permission to go to Parliament under police custody and take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on February 5. Special judge MK Nagpal directed the jail authorities to take Sanjay Singh to Parliament at 10 am on Monday for the oath-taking.

The senior AAP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year. Sanjay Singh moved a regular bail application on December 22, 2023, which was dismissed by the trial court. He then approached the Delhi High Court on January 3, with the court reserving its order. During the hearing, the ED opposed the bail petition, alleging that Singh had a hand in setting up a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime generated from the business arising out of the liquor policy changes he allegedly conspired with his co-conspirators.