Jaishankar to visit US from Sep 18 to 28 for UNGA, bilateral meets

New Delhi, Sep 17 External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar will be visiting the US from September 18 to 28, during which he will be participating in the 77th UN General Assembly session.

During his visit to New York from September 18 to 24, he will be leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the UNGA session, with the theme "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

In keeping with India's strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, he will also host a Ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany) as well as participating at the High Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council", it said.

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

His address in the General Assembly is scheduled in the forenoon of September 24. During the visit, he will also be meeting Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the 77th PGA Csaba Korosi.

Jaishankar is also expected to address special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action" on September 24, which would highlight India's development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation. The event is also expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the UNDP Administrator.

During the visit, he would also be participating in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, India - Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM and other trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia. He will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states, amongst others.

Upon completion of the 77th UNGA related engagements, Jaishanka will visit Washington DC from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His programme includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian Diaspora.

