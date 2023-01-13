Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case: NIA files supplementary charge sheet in special court in Bhopal

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case: NIA files supplementary charge sheet in special court in Bhopal

National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal against an accused in the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case.

The case pertains to the arrest of 10 active cadres of a proscribed terrorist organisation, including 6 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, in March 2022.

"National Investigation Agency today filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh against an accused in Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case pertaining to the arrest of 10 active cadres of the proscribed terrorist organization, including 6 illegal immigrants of Bangladesh, in March, 2022," NIA said.

The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the NIA had said in 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

